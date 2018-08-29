BBC Sport - Ireland defeat Afghanistan by three wickets at Stormont to level ODI series at 1-1
Ireland defeat Afghanistan to level series
Tim Murtagh speaks after taking four wickets and scoring the winning runs as Ireland levelled their ODI series against Afghanistan at Stormont.
With the three-match series at 1-1, the decider will take place at the same venue on Friday and will be video and audio streamed live on the BBC Sport website.
