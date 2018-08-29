County Championship: Durham struggle at home to Northamptonshire

Luke Proctor
Luke Proctor took five wickets for Northamptonshire, including that of Paul Collingwood
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one):
Durham 129: Procter 5-33
Northamptonshire 189-6: Wakely 60, Rossington 47*
Durham 2 pts, Northants 3 pts
Scorecard

Northamptonshire's devastating bowling display in Durham's first innings set the platform for a 60-run lead with four wickets left going into day two.

Durham were 129 all out inside 40 overs, Stuart Poynter's 28 their best as Luke Procter ended with 5-33.

The visitors struggled to 97-4 in reply before captain Alex Wakely's 60 from 81 balls helped them close on to 189-6.

Alex Rossington is not out on 47, though Saif Zaib was removed in the final over of the day.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired