County Championship: Durham struggle at home to Northamptonshire

Luke Proctor took five wickets for Northamptonshire, including that of Paul Collingwood

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 129: Procter 5-33 Northamptonshire 189-6: Wakely 60, Rossington 47* Durham 2 pts, Northants 3 pts Scorecard

Northamptonshire's devastating bowling display in Durham's first innings set the platform for a 60-run lead with four wickets left going into day two.

Durham were 129 all out inside 40 overs, Stuart Poynter's 28 their best as Luke Procter ended with 5-33.

The visitors struggled to 97-4 in reply before captain Alex Wakely's 60 from 81 balls helped them close on to 189-6.

Alex Rossington is not out on 47, though Saif Zaib was removed in the final over of the day.