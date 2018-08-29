BBC Sport - Ireland's Balbirnie with superb run-out against Afghanistan

Ireland's Balbirnie with superb run-out against Afghanistan

  • From the section Cricket

Andrew Balbirnie of Ireland produces a superb piece of fielding to run out Hashmatullah Shahidi in the second one-day international against Afghanistan.

The wicket reduced the visitors to 16-4 as they batted first in the match at Stormont near Belfast.

Ireland are attempting to level the three-match series having lost by 29 runs on Monday.

Watch live coverage here.

Video available to UK users only

