County Championship: Lancashire & Worcestershire wickets tumble at Southport

Lancashire's Tom Bailey celebrates the dismissal of Tom Fell - one of four wickets he claimed on day one at Southport

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Southport (day one): Worcestershire 222: D'Oliveira 65; Bailey 4-41 Lancashire 96-5: Davies 47; Tongue 3-36 Lancashire 3 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Lancashire slipped to 96-5 in reply to Worcestershire's 222 all out on an eventful first day between the two bottom sides in Division One.

Red Rose pace bowler Tom Bailey claimed 4-41 as the visitors were bowled out just after tea at Southport.

Brett D'Oliveira, who top-scored with 65, was one of Bailey's four scalps.

But Lancashire's reply began badly, with Haseeb Hameed and Rob Jones dismissed for ducks and then Alex Davies (47) falling before the close.

Josh Tongue (3-36) removed Hameed, who was caught at slip first ball, and Jones in the second over of the innings.

Opener Davies appeared to be a steadying influence, but was trapped lbw by Tongue three runs short of a half-century as Worcestershire fought back well.

With only 18 points separating the bottom five teams in Division One at the start of the match, victory could prove pivotal for whichever team comes out on top.

Lancashire's need for points is far greater than Worcestershire's in the battle for survival; the Red Rose county began bottom of the table, 11 points adrift of sixth-placed Yorkshire having played a game more than the four teams immediately above them.

Before a batting collapse in the final session, Bailey's bowling efforts had given Lancashire the upper hand and he remains Division One's leading wicket-taker this season, requiring five more to reach 50 in this summer's County Championship.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj was unable to take a wicket in his 12 overs but he did have an impact in the field on his Lancashire debut, his throw from mid-wicket helping to run out Alex Milton without scoring.