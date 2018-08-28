County Championship: Glamorgan v Warwickshire (Wed)

From the section

All-rounder Graham Wagg played his last Championship game for Glamorgan in July 2017

Specsavers County Championship, Glamorgan v Warwickshire Date: Wednesday, 29 August Time: 11:00 Venue: Colwyn Bay CC, Rhos-on-Sea Coverage: Online commentary via BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC WM, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

All-rounder Graham Wagg is set for his first Championship game since July 2017 as Glamorgan face Division Two leaders Warwickshire at Colwyn Bay.

Wagg, a limited-overs regular, replaces the injured Lukas Carey while Tom Cullen is an extra batting option.

Warwickshire won the last meeting at Edgbaston by four wickets, with Ian Bell hitting two unbeaten centuries.

The Bears have a four-point lead over Sussex and 15 over Kent, with five matches left.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Murphy, Brown, Cullen, Carlson, Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Meschede, Smith, Hogan (capt).

Warwickshire: tbc.