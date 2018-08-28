Tom Lace: Derbyshire sign Middlesex opener until end of season
Middlesex have loaned opener Tom Lace to Derbyshire for the remainder of the Championship season.
Lace, 20, has yet to make his first-class bow for his parent county but has played six second-string matches and scored 322 runs.
"We wanted to bring in an out-and-out top-order batsman as short-term cover while Luis Reece continues his recovery," said captain Billy Godleman.
"Tom is a good young batsman who is keen to progress."
Middlesex director of cricket Angus Fraser commented: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Tom and a win-win for both parties.
"Tom has had an encouraging season with our second XI and the chance to test himself at a higher level is not one to miss."