Quiz: Can you name England's 25 Test players in the past year?

England huddle

England's Test series win over India was their first for almost a year.

In that time, they have fielded 25 different players. How many do you think you can name?

You are looking for any player who has played Test cricket for England going back to the final Test against West Indies at The Oval last September.

You have three minutes. And your time starts... now.

Can you name all England's Test players in the past year?

Score: 0 / 25
03:00
You scored 0/25

Copy and share link

Answers

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you