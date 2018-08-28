Jack Brooks: Somerset sign Yorkshire's former Northants fast bowler on three-year deal
-
- From the section Cricket
Somerset have signed Yorkshire right-arm paceman Jack Brooks for next season on a three-year contract.
Brooks, 34, has spent the last six seasons at Headingley, playing a key role in winning the County Championship with the Tykes in successive years, in 2014 and 2015.
The former Northants fast bowler has taken 409 first-class wickets in 114 matches at an average of 27.52.
He has also taken 37 List A wickets and 47 wickets in the T20 Blast.
Brooks also has a first-class century to his name, his unbeaten 109 against Lancashire in the Roses Match at Old Trafford in 2017.
His exit from Headingley will coincide with the end-of-season departures of opener Alex Lees, 25, to Durham and England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, 33, to Surrey, while there remains speculation over 30-year-old England leg-spinner Adil Rashid's future.
Yorkshire have already made two signings for next season, Surrey fast bowler Mathew Pillans, 27, and Warwickshire leg-spinner Josh Poysden, 27, who has already moved to Headingley early.
Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan 33, has also signed a new contract with the county until the end of the 2020 campaign.