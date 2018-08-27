BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Lizelle Lee's century guides Surrey Stars to glory

Highlights: Century for Lee as Stars win Super League final

Lizelle Lee hits a stunning century, including six sixes, to guide Surrey Stars to Women's Super League glory over Loughborough Lightning by 66 runs at Hove.

