BBC Sport - Super League Finals Day: Natalie Sciver shines as Surrey Stars beat Western Storm to reach final
Highlights: Sciver shines as Stars reach final
- From the section Women's Cricket
Captain Natalie Sciver scores an unbeaten 72 off 51 balls as Surrey Stars beat Western Storm by nine runs to reach the Super League final, where they will face Loughborough Lightning later on Monday.
FOLLOW LIVE: WSL Finals Day - in-play clips, radio & text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired