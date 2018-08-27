BBC Sport - Super League Finals Day: Natalie Sciver shines as Surrey Stars beat Western Storm to reach final

Highlights: Sciver shines as Stars reach final

Captain Natalie Sciver scores an unbeaten 72 off 51 balls as Surrey Stars beat Western Storm by nine runs to reach the Super League final, where they will face Loughborough Lightning later on Monday.

