Giants' team chemistry will come - Hook

New Belfast Giants recruit Lewis Hook says it will take time for the team to gel with the turnover in playing staff at the Elite League side.

Great Britain international Hook is one of 12 new signings for the Giants and says the new-look roster have bonded well in recent weeks.

"We didn't know each other two weeks ago," said the 22-year-old, "It's just about us being patient and getting the right combinations."

