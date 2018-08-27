Ireland v Afghanistan: Visitors win opening ODI at Stormont

Gulbadin Naib dismissed Ireland captain Porterfield in the 11th over

First One Day International, Stormont Afghanistan 227-9 (50 overs): Gulbadin 64, Shahidi 54; Murtagh 4-31, Rankin 3-44 Ireland 198 (48.3 overs): Balbirnie 55; Alam 2-34 Afghanistan won by 29 runs Scorecard

Afghanistan took a 1-0 lead over Ireland in their three game one-day series with a 29 run victory at Stormont.

The visitors were restricted to 227-9 having looked to be on for a big total in the early stages of their innings.

Andrew Balbirnie's watchful 55 was not enough for the hosts who did not threaten Afghanistan's total.

The sides meet again in Belfast on Wednesday.

Having been put into bat, Afghanistan reached 155-3 with 15 overs remaining and appeared set to punish Ireland before Boyd Rankin trapped Gulbadin Naib lbw for 64, bringing the all-rounder's well-crafted inning to an end.

The recalled Tim Murtagh was the pick of the Irish bowling attack, taking 4-31, three of which came in the space of two overs, all caught by Balbirnie.

Only three of Ireland's batsmen scored more than 20, with the hosts losing wickets at crucial times as they fell comfortably short in their pursuit of 228.

Our fielding needs to be sharper - Porterfield

Afghanistan outstanding in the field

The two sides have enjoyed several hard-fought ODI series in recent years, with Ireland earning a 2-1 win in Sharjah last December.

On Monday it was Afghanistan's slick fielding and superior running between wickets which proved to be the difference.

Having lost captain William Porterfield to an uncharacteristically reckless swipe outside off-stump, Niall O'Brien was brilliantly ran out in the 18th over after a superb piece of fielding from Hashmatullah Shahidi at short mid-wicket,

Ireland were perhaps lucky to survive two further run-outs as Afghanistan, who did not drop a single catch, managed to starve their opponents of opportunities to find the boundary.

Kevin O'Brien lost his wicket trying to steal a third run allowing the visiting bowlers to mop up the tail.

The final match of the series is to be held on Friday.