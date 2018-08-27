BBC Sport - Super League Finals Day: Sarah Taylor is dismissed by a diving Fran Wilson catch

Brilliant diving catch removes Taylor for 'crucial wicket'

Surrey Stars' Sarah Taylor is dismissed by a diving catch by Western Storm's Fran Wilson during the Super League Finals Day semi-final at Hove.

FOLLOW LIVE: WSL Finals Day - in-play clips, radio & text

Available to UK users only.

