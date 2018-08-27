Women's Super League: Surrey Stars' Lizelle Lee scores 104 against Loughborough in final

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Super League: Lizelle Lee's century guides Surrey Stars to glory

Women's Kia Super League final, 1st Central County Ground: Surrey Stars 183-4 (20 overs): Lee 104, Sciver 40; Elwiss 2-29 Loughborough Lightning 117 (18.3 overs): Gunn 23*; Villers 3-22, Van Niekerk 3-37 Surrey Stars beat Loughborough Lightning by 66 runs Scorecard

Lizelle Lee's stunning century saw Surrey Stars crowned Women's Super League champions for the first time with a 66-run win against Loughborough.

Lee struck 104 off 58 balls in her maiden Super League ton as Stars amassed 183-4 in the final at Hove.

She shared a 111-run partnership for the third wicket with Surrey captain Nat Sciver, who made 40 off 31 balls.

Early wickets meant Loughborough Lightning were never in the hunt as they were dismissed for just 117.

Stars break records in first final

Earlier, Sciver inspired her Surrey side with an unbeaten 72 and 2-21 in a nine-run semi-final win against holders Western Storm.

Stars took that confidence into the final and South Africa international Lee registered the highest individual score in the competition, hammering six sixes and 13 fours in the process.

Lee and Sciver, who finished fourth and third respectively in the Super League leading run-scorers chart, added 111 off just 64 balls. It also ensured Surrey scored their highest ever total.

Loughborough, who qualified automatically for the final after topping of the group stage, were hampered by an arm injury to big-hitting all-rounder Sophie Devine.

She was one of three early wickets to fall as their reply stuttered at 26-3 inside four overs. Once their most prolific batter Rachael Haynes (17) was dismissed by Sophia Dunkley, the final was effectively over as a contest.

Rookie spinner Mady Villiers claimed 3-21 alongside South African Dane van Niekerk's 3-37 to help wrap up the lower order.

Victory not only saw Surrey avenge their two group stage defeats by Loughborough, but also put to bed their semi-final disappointment from last season.