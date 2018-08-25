BBC Sport - T20 Blast quarter-finals: Brett D'Oliveira's four wickets help Worcestershire Rapids beat Gloucestershire
D'Oliveira's four wickets help Worcestershire to first Finals Day
- From the section Cricket
Worcestershire Rapids' Brett D'Oliveira finishes with figures of 4-26 as his side beat Gloucestershire by five wickets to reach the T20 Blast Finals Day for the first time.
