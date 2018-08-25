BBC Sport - T20 Blast quarter-finals: Brett D'Oliveira's four wickets help Worcestershire Rapids beat Gloucestershire

D'Oliveira's four wickets help Worcestershire to first Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket

Worcestershire Rapids' Brett D'Oliveira finishes with figures of 4-26 as his side beat Gloucestershire by five wickets to reach the T20 Blast Finals Day for the first time.

WATCH MORE: Worcestershire Rapids v Gloucestershire - in-play highlights

REPORT: Worcestershire beat Gloucestershire to reach Finals Day

Available to UK users only.

