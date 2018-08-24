Jake Ball: Nottinghamshire seamer to miss rest of County Championship season

Jake Ball signed a new contract with Nottinghamshire in June

England and Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball will miss the rest of the domestic season because of a back problem.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during Notts' T20 Blast victory over Derbyshire on 2 August.

Ball, who has played four Tests and 18 one-day internationals, last featured for England in a T20 match against India on 8 July.

"I'm extremely disappointed to get the news, I'd hoped to be back for the final parts of the season," said Ball.

"I'll be working hard on my rehab so that I can have a full winter programme and be raring to go for next season."

Notts, who are third in the County Championship with four matches remaining, face Somerset in the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast on Saturday.