BBC Sport - T20 Blast quarter-finals: Jordan Clark helps Lancashire beat Kent to reach Finals Day
Clark's late hitting guides Lancashire to Finals Day
- From the section Cricket
Watch Jordan Clark's late hitting guide Lancashire to T20 Finals Day with a six-wicket victory over Kent at Canterbury.
READ MORE: Lancashire beat Kent to reach Finals Day
WATCH MORE: 'The ball's gone backwards' - watch Claydon's bizarre delivery
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired