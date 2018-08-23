BBC Sport - T20 Blast quarter-final: Kent seamer Mitchell Claydon's delivery goes backwards

'The ball's gone backwards' - watch Claydon's bizarre delivery

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Kent seamer Mitchell Claydon accidentally throw the ball backwards while in his delivery stride during the T20 Blast quarter-final against Lancashire at Canterbury.

