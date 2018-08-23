BBC Sport - T20 quarter-final: Lancashire's Jos Buttler is stumped first ball against Kent
England star Buttler stumped first ball
- From the section Cricket
Lancashire's Jos Buttler is stumped first ball by Kent's Sam Billings in the T20 Blast quarter-final at Canterbury, just two days after hitting his maiden Test century.
