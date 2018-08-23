BBC Sport - Aneurin Donald: Batsman says leaving Glamorgan was a 'tough decision'
Leaving Glamorgan was tough decision - Donald
- From the section Cricket
Welsh cricketer Aneurin Donald says his move from Glamorgan to Hampshire was one of the toughest decisions he has ever made.
The 21-year-old batsman left the county this week after committing his future to Hampshire until the end of the 2020 season.
