England v India: James Vince recalled for fourth Test at Southampton

James Vince averages 39.44 in 150 first-class matches

England v India, fourth Specsavers Test Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: Thursday, 30 August

England have recalled batsman James Vince for the fourth Test against India at Southampton starting on 30 August.

The 27-year-old - dropped after the tour of New Zealand in April - will provide cover for Jonny Bairstow, who broke a finger in this week's 203-run defeat at Trent Bridge.

If wicketkeeper Bairstow is passed fit, he will play as a specialist batsman, with Jos Buttler likely to keep wicket.

England lead 2-1 in the five-match series.

Hampshire's Vince averages 24.90 in 13 Tests, but is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One this season, with 847 - including three centuries - at an average of 56.46.

He made 74 and 147 in Hampshire's win over Nottinghamshire at Southampton this week.

"James returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs. He has been in excellent form for Hampshire," said national selector Ed Smith.

Seamer Jamie Porter, who has been included in England's squad for the first three Tests without making the XI, has not been selected to allow him to play for Essex in the next round of Championship matches.

"He will return to the squad in the event of an injury to a seam bowler," said Smith.

England squad for fourth Test

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Chris Woakes.

Third time lucky for Vince?

Vince has had two previous spells in the England side.

He was dropped after failing to score a half-century in his first seven Tests in 2016, but was recalled for the tours of Australia and New Zealand last winter.

His highest Test score of 83 came in the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane, while he made 76 in his most recent Test innings in Christchurch.

In dropping Vince for the opening Test of the summer against Pakistan, Smith said: "He has shown that when he plays well, boy does he look a Test player.

"However, his cricketing history has not produced the runs he should have done.

"He has not defined enough matches in the way a top-order batsman of his ability should."

England wait on Bairstow

Bairstow broke a finger as he attempted to take a delivery from James Anderson on the third day at Trent Bridge.

Buttler replaced him behind the stumps for the remainder of the India innings, before making 106 - his maiden Test century - in the fourth innings of the match.

He has kept wicket in 16 of his 23 Tests, but his appearances since being recalled this summer have come as a specialist batsman.

Bairstow, batting after sustaining his injury, made a first-ball duck in England's second-innings 317.

He averages 42.33 with the bat in the 40 Tests in which he has kept wicket, and 28.96 in 17 matches without the gloves.

Ollie Pope, who made his debut in the second Test, can also keep wicket.