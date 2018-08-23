Ross Whiteley: Worcestershire all-rounder signs new three-year contract

Ross Whiteley (right) has signed a new three-year deal to keep him at Worcestershire until the end of the 2021 campaign

Worcestershire's big-hitting all-rounder Ross Whiteley has signed a new three-year deal at New Road.

Whiteley, 29, became the first English player to hit six sixes in an over in last year's T20 Blast against Yorkshire.

Worcestershire head coach Kevin Sharp said: "We all know how destructive Ross can be, he is maturing as a player and has many more years left in him."

The Rapids host Gloucestershire in a T20 Blast quarter-final on Saturday.

Worcestershire will be looking to reach Finals Day for the first time, with Whiteley just six short of 100 T20 sixes for the Pears:

2013: 3 sixes in 2 matches

2014: 16 sixes in 13 matches

2015: 29 sixes in 14 matches

2016: 15 sixes in 13 matches

2017: 18 sixes in 13 matches

2018: 13 sixes in 13 matches

Whiteley has mostly made his mark in one-day cricket, making 1,044 runs for Worcestershire in the One-Day Cup at 29.82 and 1,384 in T20 games at 28.24.

He was called up by England Lions in 2015-16, but he failed to take his chance against Pakistan A in the United Arab Emirates, making just 62 runs in five matches and 78 in four List A games.