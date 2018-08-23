Mathew Pillans: Yorkshire sign Surrey's South Africa-born bowler

Mathew Pillans
Mathew Pillans has played nine T20 Blast matches for Surrey this summer

Yorkshire have signed Surrey paceman Mathew Pillans on a three-year deal.

The South Africa-born 27-year-old will arrive at Headingley in October after his Surrey contract expires.

Pillans has taken 129 wickets in 40 first-class matches, 16 in 12 List A appearances and 35 in 34 T20 games.

"He's a different type of bowler to what we've already got. I'm sure he'll do well for us," Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon told the club website.

