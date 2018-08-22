Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to miss Durham T20 quarter-final with knee problem

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes made 62 for England in the second-innings against India, but they lost the third Test by 203 runs

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss Durham's T20 Blast quarter-final but will be available for the fourth Test against India next week.

Stokes will sit out Durham's last-eight tie against Sussex because of a knee problem, having featured in England's defeat by the tourists at Trent Bridge.

Lancashire duo Jos Buttler and Keaton Jennings are available to face Kent in their last-eight match.

Moeen Ali is clear to play for Worcestershire against Gloucestershire.

