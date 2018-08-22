BBC Sport - England v India highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin claims wicket of James Anderson as India win third Test at Trent Bridge

Watch: India take England's final wicket to win third Test

  Cricket

India need less than three overs of the fifth morning to take the wicket of James Anderson and wrap up a massive win over England in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

