County Championship: Worcestershire beat Yorkshire to boost survival hopes

Moeen Ali's best bowling figures remain his 6-29 against Lancashire in July 2012

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day four): Yorkshire 216 & 170: Williamson 61; Moeen 6-49 Worcestershire 572-7 dec: Moeen 219, Mitchell 178 Worcestershire (24 pts) beat Yorkshire (1 pt) by an innings and 186 runs Scorecard

Division One strugglers Worcestershire wrapped up an innings-and-186-runs victory over Yorkshire on the fourth morning at Scarborough.

Yorkshire, who began day four on 140-6 and trailing by 216 runs, were eventually dismissed for 170.

England's Moeen Ali further pressed his case for a Test recall with second-innings figures of 6-49 to follow his double century with the bat.

Dillon Pennington took the final two wickets to seal a 24-point win.

Worcestershire needed only 10.1 overs to seal a victory that lifted them out of the relegation zone, although they may drop back into the bottom two depending on the results of the ongoing games involving Hampshire and Lancashire.

At the same time that England were being beaten by India in the third Test at Trent Bridge, Moeen's outstanding all-round performance was propelling his county side to a convincing win.

The off-spinner bowled England limited-overs colleague David Willey to complete a five-wicket haul before Matthew Fisher edged behind to wicketkeeper Ben Cox.

Pennington bowled Jack Brooks for his first wicket of the innings and then had number 11 batsman Josh Poysden caught at slip to finish the match.