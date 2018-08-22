County Championship: Jack Leach takes career-best 8-85 as Somerset beat Essex

Somerset's Jack Leach took the 14th five-wicket haul of his career, nine of which have been at Taunton

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Somerset 324 & 202: Byrom 42; Harmer 4-69 Essex 191 & 290: Browne 86, Westley 56, Ten Doeschate 50; Leach 8-85 Somerset (22 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by 45 runs Scorecard

England spinner Jack Leach claimed a career-best 8-85 as Somerset earned their fifth Division One win of the season by narrowly beating Essex.

After resuming at Taunton on 147-1, chasing 336, Essex looked well placed at 256-4 after half centuries from Nick Browne (86), Tom Westley (56) and captain Ryan ten Doeschate (50).

But Leach then took five of the final six wickets in the space of 21 overs.

Dom Bess got one scalp as Essex were all out for 290 to lose by 45 runs.

Leach bowled unchanged on the final day, eventually finishing it with the final ball of his 48th over to complete the 14th five-wicket haul of his career, nine of which have been at Taunton.

His main efforts came after lunch, removing Ten Doeschate and Adam Wheater in successive overs, then Ravi Bopara.

Fellow England spinner Bess nipped in to claim the wicket of Simon Harmer, before Leach finished it off with the wickets of Peter Siddle and Jamie Porter.