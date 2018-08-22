County Championship: Middlesex pull off unlikely win against Northamptonshire

Tim Murtagh's bowling for Middlesex's helped inflict a first-ever defeat on Northamptonshire after asking an opposition team to follow on

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Wantage Road (day four): Northamptonshire 346 & 184: Vasconcelos 52; Murtagh 5-38 Middlesex 187 & 374: Holden 94, Harris 79*, Robson 72; Kleinveldt 4-69 Middlesex (19 pts) beat Northamptonshire (6 pts) by 31 runs Scorecard

Middlesex pulled off an unlikely win as they beat Northamptonshire after following on at Wantage Road.

The visitors were bowled out for 374 as Rory Kleinveldt removed Tim Murtagh, leaving Northants a target of 216.

Northants had been 94-1 just before lunch but after losing Luke Proctor for 35, they collapsed, with Murtagh and Ethan Bamber leading the bowling.

Murtagh finished the innings with five wickets as Northants finished on 184, giving Middlesex a 31-run victory.

Having been forced to follow on on day three, half-centuries from Sam Robson (72) and Max Holden (94) gave Middlesex what looked to be an improbable chance of winning on the final day.

Ricardo Vasconcelos top scored with 52 to add to his 140 in Northants' first innings but the hosts never recovered after going from 102-2 to 130-7 inside just 10 overs.