BBC Sport - England v India highlights: Jos Buttler scores maiden Test century but hosts face heavy defeat
Highlights: Defiant Buttler delays India
- From the section Cricket
England are on the verge of a huge defeat by India in the third Test despite the defiance of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes on day four at Trent Bridge.
WATCH MORE: 'Buttler reaches 'brilliant' maiden Test century
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired