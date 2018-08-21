BBC Sport - England v India: Jasprit Bumrah bouncer removes Chris Woakes

Watch: Bumrah's vicious bouncer sees off Woakes

  • From the section Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah's "great" bouncer removes Chris Woakes as England lose four quick wickets on day four of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

