County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

With the 2018 season finally over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties for 2019.

Counties are allowed to field two overseas players in Twenty20 games, with up to four registered for that competition, although only two can be registered at any one time, and registrations must be for a minimum of 10 days.

Only one overseas player is permitted in the County Championship and One-Day Cup competitions.

Guide to abbreviations Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties KPK: Kolpak contract REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams EUP: European Union passport UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport

Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2018 season are included on the 2018 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas player 2018: Duanne Olivier (South Africa), Wahab Riaz (Pakistan), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand) Overseas player 2019: TBC

Other news: Former director of cricket David Houghton is returning as head of cricket from October, with T20 coach John Wright taking on a new advisory role including recruitment and strategy.

DURHAM

Overseas player 2018: Aiden Markram (South Africa), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Axar Patel (India) Overseas player 2019: Cameron Bancroft (Australia)

Other news: As well as replacing retired Championship skipper Collingwood, the county will need a new limited-overs captain if Latham does not return, while Marcus North has replaced Geoff Cook as director of cricket.

ESSEX

Overseas player 2018: Peter Siddle (Australia), Neil Wagner (New Zealand), Adam Zampa (Australia), Murali Vijay (India) Overseas player 2019: Peter Siddle (Australia)

GLAMORGAN

Overseas player 2018: Shaun Marsh (Australia), Usman Khawaja (Australia), Joe Burns (Australia), Stephen Cook (South Africa) Overseas player 2019: Shaun Marsh (Australia)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2018: Dan Worrall (Australia), Michael Klinger (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Andrew Tye (Australia) Overseas player 2019: Dan Worrall (Australia), Michael Klinger (Australia, for Twenty20)

Other news: T20 captain Klinger will also serve as a batting consultant.

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas player 2018: Hashim Amla (South Africa), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) Overseas player 2019: TBC

Possible signings: Steyn has hinted that he could return to Hampshire in 2019, after the World Cup.

Possible departures: Injury-hit seamer Reece Topley is out of contract, having only been contracted to play limited-overs cricket in 2018, and Cricinfo reports he faces an uncertain future after having back surgery which will keep him out until the summer of 2019.

KENT

Overseas player 2018: Matt Henry (New Zealand), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies) Overseas player 2019: TBC

Possible signings: Cricinfo reports that Kent are interested in Leicestershire's Neil Dexter.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas player 2018: Joe Mennie (Australia), James Faulkner (Australia), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) Overseas player 2019: TBC

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2018: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Varun Aaron (India), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) Overseas player 2019: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

Possible departures: Cricinfo reports that Kent are interested in Leicestershire's Neil Dexter. Having been replaced as captain by Paul Horton in May, Michael Carberry is reportedly considering legal action against the club.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas player 2018: Hilton Cartwright (Australia), Ashton Agar (Australia), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) Overseas player 2019: TBC

Other news: Former Australia batsman Stuart Law will join as head coach in January. Law will coach in all formats, meaning Twenty20 head coach Daniel Vettori is to depart. Batting coach David Houghton is leaving to return to Derbyshire as head of cricket in October.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas player 2018: Doug Bracewell (New Zealand), Rory Kleinveldt (South Africa), Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka) Overseas player 2019: TBC

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas player 2018: Dan Christian (Australia), Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) Overseas player 2019: TBC

Other news: The county will need a new T20 skipper if Christian does not return.

SOMERSET

Overseas player 2018: Matt Renshaw (Australia), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Jerome Taylor (West Indies) Overseas player 2019: TBC

Other news: All-rounder Peter Trego has signed a limited-overs-only contract.

SURREY

Overseas player 2018: Dean Elgar (South Africa), Theunis de Bruyn (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Nic Maddinson (Australia) Overseas player 2019: TBC

SUSSEX

Overseas player 2018: Ishant Sharma (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Tom Bruce (New Zealand) Overseas player 2019: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, for Twenty20, first half of group stage)

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas player 2018: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand) Overseas player 2019: TBC

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2018: Travis Head (Australia), Callum Ferguson (Australia), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Wayne Parnell (South Africa) Overseas player 2019: Callum Ferguson (Australia)

YORKSHIRE