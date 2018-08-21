BBC Sport - Waringstown celebrate clean sweep of trophies

Waringstown celebrate clean sweep of trophies

  • From the section Cricket

Village club Waringstown secure all six trophies available to them following their Irish T20 success at the weekend.

Former Ireland player Kyle McCallan explains the key to success for the County Down team.

Andrew Mitchell splits his time playing for Waringstown and football with Irish Premiership team Glenavon.

Top videos

Video

Waringstown celebrate clean sweep of trophies

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Defiant Buttler delays India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Buttler reaches 'brilliant' maiden Test century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Outstanding!' - Kohli removes Pope with 'beautiful' catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Bolt trains for first time with A-League club

Video

'Tentative' Jennings falls for 13

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Aggers reads emotional email about TMS fan's last hours

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kohli makes century as England toil on day three

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hodgson irked as 'potential good result taken away'

Video

We can play better football - Klopp

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Man Utd didn't have right attitude - Pogba

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired