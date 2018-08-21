BBC Sport - Waringstown celebrate clean sweep of trophies
Waringstown celebrate clean sweep of trophies
- From the section Cricket
Village club Waringstown secure all six trophies available to them following their Irish T20 success at the weekend.
Former Ireland player Kyle McCallan explains the key to success for the County Down team.
Andrew Mitchell splits his time playing for Waringstown and football with Irish Premiership team Glenavon.
