BBC Sport - England v India: Jos Buttler scores 'brilliant' maiden Test century
Buttler reaches 'brilliant' maiden Test century
- From the section Cricket
England's Jos Buttler reaches his maiden Test century with a four as England dig in against India on day four of the third Test at Trent Bridge.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - in-play clips, radio & text
WATCH MORE: 'Tentative' Jennings falls for 13
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired