BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli takes 'outstanding' catch off 'awful' Ollie Pope drive

'Outstanding!' - Kohli removes Pope with 'beautiful' catch

  • From the section Cricket

India captain Virat Kohli takes an "outstanding" catch after Ollie Pope plays an "awful" drive to reduce England to 62-4 on day four of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - in-play clips, radio & text

REAM MORE: 'Tentative' Jennings falls for 13

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Outstanding!' - Kohli removes Pope with 'beautiful' catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Bolt trains for first time with A-League club

Video

'Tentative' Jennings falls for 13

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Aggers reads emotional email about TMS fan's last hours

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kohli makes century as England toil on day three

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hodgson irked as 'potential good result taken away'

Video

We can play better football - Klopp

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Man Utd didn't have right attitude - Pogba

Video

'After what seems an eternity England take a wicket'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'That was painful' - Bairstow fractures finger

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired