BBC Sport - Jonathan Agnew reads emotional email about TMS fan's last hours
Watch: Aggers reads emotional email about TMS fan's last hours
- From the section Cricket
Test Match Special's Jonathan Agnew reads out a letter about how a fan of the programme spent the final hours of his life listening to its coverage of England v India.
This clip is originally from Test Match Special on Monday 20 August 2018.
