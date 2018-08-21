BBC Sport - Watch: Jonathan Agnew reads email about Test Match Special fan's last hours
Watch: Aggers reads emotional email about TMS fan's last hours
- From the section Cricket
Test Match Special's Jonathan Agnew reads out a letter about how a fan of the programme spent the final hours of his life listening to its coverage of England v India.
