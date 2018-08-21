County Championship: Surrey's Amar Virdi takes three wickets before Lancs rally

The final hour was played in near darkess at The Oval

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 211: Bailey 5-53 & 306: Burns 70; Onions 3-91, Mennie 2-39, Bailey 2-78 Lancashire 247: Vilas 61 & 177-5: Jones 48, Davies 35; Virdi 3-61 Lancashire (4 pts) need a further 94 runs to beat Surrey (4 pts) Scorecard

Lancashire sixth-wicket partners Steven Croft and debutant Josh Bohannon gallantly survived a testing final session under The Oval lights to set up an exciting climax against Surrey.

Surrey, 197-4 overnight, went on to reach 306 in their second innings, setting Lancashire 271 to win.

Alex Davies hit a rapid, near run-a-ball 35, then Rob Jones hit a season's best 48 but both fell to Amar Virdi.

But Croft and Bohannon shared a stand of 52 to reach 177-5, still needing 94.

They resume on Wednesday with Croft on 28 and Bohannon, who hit a first-innings half-century, on 22.

Division One leaders Surrey, chasing a seventh win in nine games, were hampered by the loss of Jade Dernbach, who left the field after bowling just one over with the new ball after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury.

They also lost substitute fielder Will Jacks, who, after taking two sharp catches at short leg, was led off for treatment after being hit on the elbow by a fierce pull from Bohannon.

Earlier, the limping Dernbach and Morne Morkel (29) had swung hard to add a still perhaps crucial 51 for the ninth wicket after England all-rounder Sam Curran had added just four runs to his overnight 27 before slashing at a short ball from Tom Bailey.

Ben Foakes - who resumed on 20 - battled on doggedly to 33 before edging to Joe Mennie, who went on to wrap up the innings, matching Bailey's two wickets.

Rikki Clarke, dropped at deep mid on when he had made just two, was leg before to Graham Onions, who was also the man to remove the dangerous Morkel as part of a three-wicket haul.

Lancashire batsman Rob Jones:

"I was happy with the way I played, although disappointed to get out the way I did, but it's all about the team. Hopefully we can get those remaining runs and win.

"Playing in a pink ball game is a new experience for me. You have to watch the ball very hard.

"It's very dark in places when the lights come into effect. I tried to be as positive as I could, against the spin and the quicker bowlers."ds