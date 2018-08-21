County Championship: Salt's 148 gives Sussex advantage against Derbyshire

Phil Salt's innings of 148 brought him his second first-class century and the highest score of his career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day three): Sussex 440 & 353-6 dec: Salt 148, Wells 78; Critchley 3-133 Derbyshire 389 & 6-0: Godleman 122, Hughes 77; Robinson 3-77 Derbyshire (7 pts) require a further 398 runs to beat Sussex (8 pts) Scorecard

Derbyshire face a big run chase after Sussex piled on the runs on day three of their Division Two game at Hove.

After resuming on 315-5, Alex Hughes departed for 77 as the visitors were eventually bowled out for 389.

Sussex opener Phil Salt hit a century in just 87 balls as he put on 191 for the first wicket with Luke Wells (78).

After Salt went for 148, a quick-fire 31 from Jordan Archer helped the hosts declare on 353-6 - a lead of 404 - and Derbyshire reached 6-0 at stumps.

Promotion-chasing Sussex will be aiming to wrap up victory on the final day as they look to close the 20-point gap to top-of-the-table Warwickshire.