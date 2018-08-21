County Championship: Sean Dickson's brilliant ton helps Kent to Leicestershire win

Sean Dickson's ton was his seventh in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day three): Leicestershire 220 & 227: Dearden 74, Klein 41; Thomas 5-91 Kent 195 & 253-2: Dickson 134*, Kuhn 96* Kent (19pts) beat Leicestershire (4pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Kent batsman Sean Dickson hit a superb century to boost his side's promotion hopes with victory inside three days against Leicestershire.

The hosts resumed on 126-5 but could only add another 101 runs for the final five wickets, with Kent bowler Ivan Thomas ending with figures of 5-91.

Requiring 253 for victory, opener Dickson scored a brilliant unbeaten 134, with 14 fours and four sixes.

Heino Kuhn (96 not out) ended just shy of his ton as Kent eased to the win.

Coming together at 38-2, after an excellent new-ball spell by Mohammad Abbas brought him two wickets, Dickson and Kuhn carried their side home in the 55th over - a fine effort after conceding a 25-run first-innings deficit.

Victory moves Kent up to second in the table, pending the outcome of Sussex's game against Derbyshire, after earning 19 points, while Leicestershire take four.