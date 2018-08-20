Aneurin Donald: Hampshire sign Glamorgan batsman on loan with a permanent deal to follow

Aneurin Donald has a County Championship average of 30.68 and a top score of 234

Hampshire have signed batsman Aneurin Donald from Glamorgan on loan for the remainder of the 2018 season, ahead of a two-year deal from 2019.

The 21-year-old made his first-class debut for Glamorgan in 2014 and has since scored over 2,000 runs for the Welsh county.

Swansea-born Donald had turned down a new three-year deal with Glamorgan.

"We are disappointed he rejected the offer and has decided to move on," said Glamorgan Chief Executive Hugh Morris.

"We would however like to thank Aneurin for his contribution to Glamorgan and wish him success in the future."