BBC Sport - England v India: Cheteshwar Pujara is dismissed for 72 after Alastair Cook takes a catch at first slip
'After what seems an eternity England take a wicket'
- From the section Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara is the first wicket to fall on day three as India reach 224-3 and build a huge lead over England on day three of the third Test match at Trent Bridge.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - in-play clips, radio & text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired