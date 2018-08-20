BBC Sport - England v India: Cheteshwar Pujara is dismissed for 72 after Alastair Cook takes a catch at first slip

'After what seems an eternity England take a wicket'

  • From the section Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara is the first wicket to fall on day three as India reach 224-3 and build a huge lead over England on day three of the third Test match at Trent Bridge.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - in-play clips, radio & text

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'After what seems an eternity England take a wicket'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'That was painful' - Bairstow fractures finger

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Crystanbul', Gerrard's farewell & cursing Klopp: Can Palace upset Liverpool again?

Video

Man Utd didn't have right attitude - Pogba

Video

Cincinnati win a special moment - Djokovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

India in complete control as England collapse on day two

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Root caught by Rahul - did the umpire get it right?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Too many Man Utd players didn't give their all - and that's a problem'

Video

Man Utd punished for incredible mistakes - Mourinho

Video

Guardiola praises Man City's 'attitude' & 'desire'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired