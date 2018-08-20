BBC Sport - England v India: 'That was painful' - Jonny Bairstow leaves field with finger injury
'That was painful' - Bairstow leaves field with finger injury
- From the section Cricket
England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow suffers a nasty looking finger injury and leaves the field in obvious pain during the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.
