BBC Sport - England v India: 'That was painful' - Jonny Bairstow leaves field with finger injury

  • From the section Cricket

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow suffers a nasty looking finger injury and leaves the field in obvious pain during the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - in-play clips, radio & text

Available to UK users only.

