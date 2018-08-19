Hardik Pandya: India all-rounder plays down Kapil Dev comparison

Media playback is not supported on this device India in complete control as England collapse on day two

India's Hardik Pandya says he does not want to be compared with legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

The 24-year-old claimed his first five-wicket haul to help the tourists bowl England out for 161 on day two of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Former India captain Dev took 434 Test wickets in his 131 Test matches, as well as averaging 31 with the bat.

"I don't want to be Kapil Dev," said Pandya. "Let me be Hardik Pandya. I'm good at being Hardik Pandya."

He added: "I've played 40 one-day internationals and now 10 Tests as Hardik Pandya.

"He was a great of his era, but stop comparing me to Kapil Dev. I would be happy if you don't."

How they compare Runs Batting average Wickets Bowling average Kapil Dev 5,248 31.05 434 29.64 Hardik Pandya 476 31.73 15 28.06

Pandya has become a fixture in India's one-day side, but has endured a fitful start to his Test career.

Before the start of the third Test at Trent Bridge, he averaged 32 with the bat and 39 with ball, with former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding saying that Pandya is not yet a genuine Test all-rounder.

When asked if his 5-28 on Sunday answered his critics, Pandya said: "I don't care what they say. I play for my country, I am doing the right thing and my team is happy with me - nothing else matters."

England's collapse gave India a first-innings lead of 168 runs, which they extended to 292 by reaching 124-2 in their second innings.

Though England began this Test with a 2-0 lead in the series, their batting has remained fragile, and Pandya said that India sensed a vulnerability.

"They have important players and if you get them out they get into trouble," he said.

"However, cricket is a very funny game and you saw in the second Test at Lord's we were equal until Chris Woakes came in and got a hundred. I always believe that until we get 11 we should not be relaxed."