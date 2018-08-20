County Championship: Warwickshire beat Gloucestershire inside two days

Warwickshire bowler Ryan Sidebottom has taken 45 career first-class wickets

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day two): Gloucestershire 127 & 103: Howell 32; Sidebottom 4-42 Warwickshire 277: Rhodes 137; Miles 5-69 Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Gloucestershire (3 pts) by an innings and 47 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire extended their lead at the top of Division Two as they stormed to victory against Gloucestershire inside two days at Edgbaston.

Craig Miles (5-69) took five wickets as Warwickshire slumped from 171-2 to 277 all out after lunch.

However, the visitors had a calamitous second innings as they laboured to reduced the hosts' 150-run lead.

Ryan Sidebottom (4-42) aided the hosts as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 103, losing by an innings and 47 runs.

Will Rhodes added to his overnight score of 101 not out before he was bowled by George Drissell for 137 as Gloucestershire bowled well to keep Warwickshire within reach.

However, Gloucestershire's batting folded for the second day in a row, with Benny Howell's 32 the high score of a second innings that lasted only 31 overs.