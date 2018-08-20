County Championship: Middlesex forced to follow on by Northants

Nathan Buck - who took four Middlesex wickets in their first innings - is in his second season at Northants

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Wantage Road (day two): Northamptonshire 346: Vasconcelos 140; Harris 7-83 Middlesex 187: Buck 4-51, Kleinveldt 3-20 & 32-1 Middlesex (3 pts) trail by Northamptonshire (6 pts) by 127 runs Scorecard

Middlesex were forced to follow on on the second day of their Division Two match with Northamptonshire.

The hosts were all out for 346 as James Harris took the final wickets to end with figures of 7-83.

Nick Gubbins (32) and Sam Robson (18) replied with 57 for the opening wicket before Middlesex slumped to 79-5.

England's Dawid Malan went for a first-ball duck and Eoin Morgan made four with Middlesex all out for 187, and were 32-1 when bad light ended play.