County Championship: Worcestershire batsmen dominate day two v Yorkshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day two): Yorkshire 216: Williamson 87; Pennington 4-53 Worcestershire 314-1: Mitchell 144*, Moeen 107* Worcestershire (6 pts) lead Yorkshire (1 pt) by 98 runs Scorecard

Centuries from Moeen Ali and Daryl Mitchell put bottom club Worcestershire in a commanding position on a rain-affected second day against Yorkshire.

The visitors ended on 314-1, leading by 98 having bowled out the home side for 216 on day one in Scarborough.

Mitchell (144 not out) and England's Moeen (107 not out) have so far added 203 for the second wicket.

A short rain delay before tea halted the Pears' progress but they made it to the close without further loss.

Mitchell and Tom Fell had taken their opening stand up to 111 when Jack Brooks trapped the latter lbw for 45.

However, that proved to be Yorkshire's only breakthrough of the day.

Another big partnership cemented the visitors' strong position and Mitchell brought up his 33rd hundred for the county, lifting him up to seventh in the all-time list of century-makers for Worcestershire, above both Ron Headley and Tom Moody.

Moeen is making only his second Championship appearance of the season after being released from England's Test squad, and scored his first ton in first-class cricket for Worcestershire since April 2016.