County Championship: Rory Burns helps Surrey take 161-run lead over Lancashire

Surrey batsman Rory Burns plays a shot
Surrey skipper Rory Burns is closing in on 1,000 Championship runs for the season
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two):
Surrey 211 & 197-4: Burns 70; Bohannon 1-11
Lancashire 247: Vilas 61, Bohannon 52; Clarke 2-42, Morkel 2-42
Surrey (4 pts) lead Lancashire (4 pts) by 161 runs
Scorecard

Division One leaders Surrey have an advantage of 161 runs after two days of a finely-poised game with Lancashire.

Resuming on 134-6, Lancashire debutant Josh Bohannon (52) helped the visitors to 247 for a first-innings lead of 36.

Surrey opener Mark Stoneman (16) failed to post a decent score for the second time in the match but fellow opener Rory Burns hit 70 helped the hosts to 197-4 at the close.

England all-rounder Sam Curran ended the day on 27 not out.

He and Ben Foakes will hope to build on the foundation laid by their captain Burns to forge a match-winning lead on day three.

England hopeful Burns missed out on a fourth Championship century of the season, but edged closer to the mark of 1,000 Championship runs this summer.

The left-hander played on to a Bohannon delivery from around the wicket, giving the young seamer his maiden first-class wicket, and still requires another 49 runs to reach his seasonal milestone.

