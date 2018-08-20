County Championship: Somerset dominate champions Essex on second day

Jamie Overton - the twin brother of England bowler Craig - took three wickets for 40 for Somerset

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Somerset 324: Trescothick 95, Abell 70; Siddle 5-80 & 32-1 Essex 191: Ten Doeschate 73; Overton 3-40, Leach 2-27 Somerset (6 pts) lead Essex (3 pts) by 165 runs Scorecard

Somerset dominated Essex after an impressive bowling display to lead by 165 runs at the close of day two.

Resuming on 308-7, Essex brushed aside the Somerset tail in eight and a half overs as they were all out for 324.

But Somerset raced through the Essex top order - going from 25-0 to 29-3 in a two-over spell before being bowled out for 191 - Ryan ten Doeschate top-scoring with 73.

Somerset, aiming to keep pace with leaders Surrey, closed on 32-1.

Peter Siddle had given the champions a great start, the Australian paceman taking two of the final three wickets to end with figures of 5-80.

But it was three quick wickets for Somerset that set the tone for the day as Nick Browne (13), Varun Chopra (16) and Tom Westley (0) fell to Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey.

When Ravi Bopara was caught behind off Jamie Overton for 15, it left the visitors on 54-4, but Ten Doeschate and Dan Lawrence put on a vital partnership of 52 for the fifth wicket.

Lawrence was the first of Leach's two wickets as the highly-rated spinner controlled the innings - in 19 overs, he took 2-27 - and alongside Dom Bess he ground down the champions, who avoided the follow-on by just 17 runs.

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick will have to wait for his 67th first-class century after being trapped lbw by Sam Cook for seven, before Eddie Byrom (10 not out) and night-watchman Bess (11 not out) guided to the close.