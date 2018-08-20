County Championship: Hampshire captain James Vince stars with 147 v Notts

Hampshire batsman James Vince has hit 22 first class career centuries

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Hampshire 277 & 253-4: Vince 147, Alsop 63; Milnes 2-35 Nottinghamshire 166: Fletcher 43; Edwards 6-50 Hampshire (5 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 364 runs Scorecard

Hampshire captain James Vince hit 147 against Nottinghamshire as they shone with bat and ball on day two.

Nottinghamshire's slump from the end of day one continued, with Fidel Edwards (6-50) doing the damage as they were bowled out for 166 to trail by 111.

Despite losing opener Jimmy Adams for a duck early inside two overs, Hampshire recovered to maintain a sizeable lead.

Captain Vince added to his first innings score of 74 as they closed the second day on 253-4, leading by 364.

Resuming on 39-4 after a poor start on day one, Nottinghamshire were bowled out within 30 overs on day two.

Samit Patel was the first wicket to be taken by Edwards and the visitors quickly slumped.

Hampshire, for whom batsman Aneurin Donald has signed from Glamorgan initially on loan ahead of a two-year deal from 2019, performed well with the bat when back out at the crease for their second innings.

Vince atoned for the hosts losing Adams and Joe Weatherley (18) early on as he added a hundred to his half-century on day one before he was bowled by Matt Milnes (2-35).