England v India: Michael Vaughan criticises 'fragility' of hosts' batting

Former captain Michael Vaughan has criticised the "fragility" of England's batting after they were bowled out in a session against India at Trent Bridge.

Joe Root's team slipped from 54-0 to 161 all out, losing all 10 wickets in a session for the third time in two years having not done so in the previous 78.

India closed the second day of the third Test on 124-2, a lead of 292.

"Having to fight for a few overs or a session... England's mindset can't seem to cope with that," said Vaughan.

"When it does a bit or when the game is going against them, they find it difficult.

"The top order got a good start today, they were 54-0, then there were two wickets in two balls and you close the curtains and hide."

England began day two in confident fashion, claiming the final four India wickets for only 22 runs and then reaching 46-0 at lunch.

But in an extended afternoon session because of the rain-delayed start, they were all out in under 30 overs.

"I said I was looking forward to seeing how England batted once the opposition had a score on the board," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

"It's been an issue for the Test team for a while now. Yes, they weren't ideal conditions for batting but they made the same mistakes they have made consistently for a number of years. I am learning nothing about the Test team in this series. Absolutely nothing.

"Streetwise cricketers would have seen [Ravichandran] Ashwin was injured and would have struggled to bowl. Let's see off [Mohammed] Shami and Ishant [Sharma] and take them into another session because they don't have a spinner.

"This is England's deepest batting line-up but the collapse doesn't surprise me because of the way that they play. As soon as they are under pressure and there is a little bit there in the pitch they have so much fragility. They have so much talent but the collapses are happening on a regular basis now."

From 54-0 to 128-9 - how England collapsed

Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (54-1, 11.6 overs)

Vaughan's verdict: "Alastair Cook will say he got a good ball but if Alastair is honest, if you do your homework on Ishant Sharma bowling to left-handed batsmen, I reckon 10% of balls are going to hit the stumps. You can leave most balls on or around off stump and wait for one on the hips."

Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (54-2, 12.1 overs)

Vaughan's verdict: "Keaton Jennings, technically, was all over the place to Bumrah. He was squaring up too much on the back foot. He was an outside edge waiting to happen."

Pope c Pant b Sharma 10 (75-3, 19.1 overs)

Vaughan's verdict: "Pope was a bit unfortunate down the leg side."

Root c Rahul b Pandya 16 (86-4, 24.1 overs)

Vaughan's verdict: "Joe Root's dismissal wasn't a bad ball but real quality Test batsmen - when the ball bounces or does a bit - release the bottom hand on the bat so it doesn't give momentum to the ball and it doesn't carry. Joe put momentum into the ball with his shot."

Root dismissed after a contentious catch by KL Rahul

Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10 (108-5, 29.2 overs)

Vaughan's verdict: "Stokes got a decent cherry from Shami but again he put momentum into the ball with his hands."

Bairstow c Rahul b Pandya 15 (110-6, 30.1 overs)

Vaughan's verdict: "Jonny was driving at a ball which was full and swinging away."

Woakes c Pant b Pandya 8 (118-7, 31 overs)

Vaughan's verdict: "Chris Woakes played the hook shot - it can only have been the fifth ball he faced."

Rashid c Pant b Pandya 5 (128-8, 32.1 overs)

Vaughan's verdict: "Rashid got a good ball but, again, he was pushing at it."

Broad lbw b Pandya 0 (128-9, 32.5 overs)

Vaughan's verdict: "Broad had a man on the hook, thinks it's going to be a bouncer, jumps across his crease and it's an inswinging lbw."

'Their brains are trained to be 100-4'

It was the third time in the past two years England have been dismissed in a session.

At the same venue last year against South Africa, they were all out for 205 which prompted Vaughan to suggest "they lack respect about what the game is" and likening their style to that of a Twenty20 innings.

The batting problems resurfaced in Nottingham again on Sunday and in their last 61 innings', England have been 100-4 or worse on 30 occasions.

"It's not always in conditions like this where the ball is moving around," Vaughan said. "Their brains are trained to be 100-4. There has been a reliance on the engine room for a while - that somebody at five, six or seven will get a score.

"They've all got fancy cars which go into fifth gear so quickly. They need an old banger. They need a car which only has gears one and two. Play low-risk cricket shots and try to bat for a period of time.

"They don't realise that a bowler is allowed to bowl well and you have to fight for a five-over period.

"Technically and mentally, a lot of those dismissals were very poor."